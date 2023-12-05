How East Texans can join NASA-funded eclipse research

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - An eclipse group funded by NASA out of Colorado is looking for East Texans to help gather data from the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse.

The Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Co., is having teams collect data from the total solar eclipse stationed at the center line of totality on April 8. Leticia Ferrer, the northeast Texas coordinator for the project, said they are looking for teams of three or more near Wills Point and Sulphur Springs to complete their line.

“What we’re doing is setting up a network of 60 equality spaced telescopes along the eclipse path from Mexico to the Canadian border,” Ferrer said.

All of the data collected will be added to the findings from a similar project from the 2017 total solar eclipse. The teams will be measuring the conductivity of the middle corona, which is the outer atmosphere and controls the solar wind.

“Science happens during solar eclipses because it’s the only time we can see the corona of the sun without damaging our eyes or the equipment or anything. There is a long history with science and solar eclipses,” Ferrer said.

They expect more data to come out of this eclipse compared to the one in 2017.

“One of the things that is different with this eclipse compared to the one in 2017 is the fact that the sun is at the height of its activity. So, this will be a much brighter corona from this eclipse than what you saw in 2017,” Ferrer said.

To qualify to be participants in the project you have to have a team of three or more people, be near centerline, attend a class to learn what is needed, as well as four practice observation sessions and take data during the solar eclipse. Once accepted, your team will be sent a telescope, camera and computer.

“The telescope and all the equipment is going to be given to the team and the community. So, we are looking for a team of three with some sort of community group boy scouts, girl scouts, a college a high school, an organization or community that will take that equipment and not put it in a closet,” Ferrer said.

All applications received prior to Dec. 19 will be given preference. To fill out an application and read more about the project, click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.