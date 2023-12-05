For Your Service
Gregg County model train conductor revives display in memory of fellow operators

By Mack Shaw
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Historical Museum bid a fond farewell to the Loblolly Train Club’s annual display after Christmas of 2021. After the death of his partner in conducting, Fred Bauer decided it wasn’t time for the tradition to end just yet.

Bauer dedicated this year’s model train display to the Steves; that is, Steve Gatton and Steve Hocum, the men who Bauer worked with on the vintage hobby over the years. The Steves are no longer with us, and neither is their traditional Loblolly display. Bauer has set up an 8x16-foot layout for what he calls the BNS Railroad: “B” standing for Bauer and “S” standing for Stabian, the surname of a friend who donated the electrical system on which the display relies. Bauer believes the Steves would approve.

“I wanted to make this a memory of the two guys that I knew. And I think they’re watching over me now, what I’m doing,” Bauer said.

The museum had hosted the Loblolly Train Club’s 8x40-foot display for nearly a decade up until last Christmas, when the space was woefully devoid of tracks and conductors. Bauer and Gatton spoke with KLTV after the decision was made, saying they were no longer able to keep up with the ever-growing display on their own. However, Bauer decided that the memory of his two friends, the smaller size of his novel railroad and the dismay of the Gregg County children prompted his return.

“The one year we didn’t have it, it looked like it was a sad year for us. I had hoped I could’ve had it ready by last year, but couldn’t. It was too late in the year, and it takes time. Only one person working on it,” Bauer chuckled.

The BNS Railroad layout took Bauer a year to build, and he said it came directly from his own mind. The city-scape is an homage to the original larger layout, and it contains nods to the Steves as well. A yellow and black diesel that belonged to Hocum can be spotted making its rounds, and an engineer’s uniform was donated by Gatton’s wife, Bauer said.

The temporary display will be running until nearly the end of December, Bauer said, and will be removed in January.

