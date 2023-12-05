Gilmer man extradited from California to face double murder charge

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of murdering two sisters in Upshur County on November 4 is back in East Texas.

Alvin McKnight, Jr., 41, of Gilmer, is charged with capital murder and was captured in California on November 15. McKnight was flown from California directly to Gregg County on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have accused him of shooting and killing two women, Mandy Ray and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, at a home in Gilmer.

McKnight, Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb, and several deputies arrived at East Texas Regional Airport on a Texas Department of Public Safety plane. Sheriff Webb said they took every precaution while transporting McKnight. He remained in handcuffs during the three-hour flight. McKnight was transferred to a Upshur County Sheriff’s vehicle inside the secure area of the airport. McKnight will be processed at the Upshur County Jail.

Sheriff Webb said now District Attorney Billy Byrd’s work will begin. McKnight has not been indicted by a grand jury.

