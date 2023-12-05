East Texans facing low inventory, high interest rates in real estate market

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It can be a long and extensive search for some first-time home buyers. Karen Vargas of Nacogdoches lived in Austin for four years when she began shopping for her first home.

“If I wanted a house like this in Austin, it would be like $300,000,” she said.

Vargas moved back to Nacogdoches and, in her experience, a competitive market of buyers left her with two listings after six months of searching.

“The options are there, but it’s like, for my price range, it was a lot of work that had to be involved, and it just depends on the time,” she explained.

The president of Charles Pool Real Estate, Ed Pool, said the average price of used homes in Deep East Texas is $237,000.

He said the markets in Nacogdoches and Lufkin are experiencing low inventory, “and I don’t see that going down in the next year just because there’s not much inventory that would be hitting the market. We’re still behind on new home construction.”

Pool explained much of Texas is seeing an inventory glut. High-interest rates stagnated the market, and used homes are competing with new ones.

The National Association of Realtors and others report home prices in metro areas across the country have risen due to a shortage of inventory and fewer buyers due to increased rates and tighter approval.

According to Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center, the state recorded 41,200 new listings in September, an upward trend since February.

Pool says it’s now common to see individuals in Nacogdoches and Lufkin deciding to stay put in their current home not to lose their interest rate.

“People that would normally sell their home to move up or to move around probably are staying put just because of interest rates,” he said.

Vargas signed on a 24-year mortgage loan with a 7% interest rate in the spring and plans to stay in her new home for a while.

“If the interest rates are the same, I’m not buying another house, like I’d rather sit here, but I don’t know. You know, you never know what happens in the future,” Vargas said.

She advises first-time home buyers to “have some savings, be financially prepared, and work with a good realtor.”

