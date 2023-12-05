CHRISTUS gives back through 19th annual Festival of Trees silent auction

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Festival of Trees is an online silent auction that allows East Texans to bid on their favorite themed trees, like a Marvel theme, a Grinch theme, even a Taylor Swift-themed tree. Each one is donated and decorated by different departments of the hospital and community supporters.

The money raised goes to help the Children’s Miracle Network and CHRISTUS’ Women’s and Children’s Services.

“The more that our programs are able to expand, the more those families don’t have to travel. So that is a huge blessing when you have a newborn with special needs.” said Director of Volunteer Services Annette Garcia.

This year’s goal is to reach $10,000 with their 60 trees on display. Five of those are crocheted trees, hand-made by Diane Schuessler. She has made trees for the fundraiser since 2015.

“I make baby blankets and I would bring them down here for the newborns and I just happened to bring a bunch of them down and they had the festival going and I said, ‘I crochet trees, would you take those?’ And she said, ‘sure.’” said Schuessler.

Garcia recalled, “And so she brought a tree and she just put it on a table. And that year, it raised over $150, that one little crocheted tree.”

She has made about 27 trees since, making each one with love.

“It’s just the yarn and time. I’ve gotten such good feedback from the charities that they’ve gotten, that they do and I just enjoy doing them for them.”

CHRISTUS said Diane has helped raise over $1,300 with her trees. But the most important thing she wants people to take away is, “To give and always have hope, always have hope. Especially during this Christmas season. The season is the best.”

The last day to bid on the trees is December 7. If you would like to donate and see the different trees in the festival, click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.