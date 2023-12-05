Cherokee County Sheriff, TDCJ K9 unit searching for 2 armed suspects on Hwy 79 West

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt is underway for two armed suspects Monday night.

Sheriff Brent Dickson said that two armed men stole a vehicle and then shot at a person who tried to stop them. No one was injured, but the men got away. They then ditched the vehicle near the Trail to Christ Cowboy Church in the 5000 block of Hwy 79 West, between Palestine and Jacksonville.

Along with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9s are assisting in the search for the suspects.

Sheriff Dickson said that anyone who lives in that area should keep their doors locked and be aware of any unusual activity. Call law enforcement if you see anything suspicious.

