For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Cherokee County man arrested after foot chase with TDCJ dogs

Justin Ray Jones
Justin Ray Jones(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested in Cherokee County Monday night after a short chase involving law enforcement dogs.

Justin Ray Jones, 35, of Maydelle, was seen driving on CR 2120 as Sheriff Brent Dickson was patrolling the area, a release said. According to Dickson, Jones was known to have warrants out for his arrest, and Dickson attempted to stop Jones’ vehicle. Jones then fled on foot into the Cherokee Hunting Club, Dickson said.

Dickson contacted TDCJ to assist in the arrest, and they released dogs to search for the man. Jones surrendered to law enforcement at this time, Dickson said.

Jones was arrested on warrants of felony probation violation and furnishing alcohol to a minor. He was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on unreported bonds.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in Rusk County crash
From left: James Amos, Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ
3 East Texas men plead guilty to solicitation of prostitute
Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
Lakederic Fletcher
Police arrest Longview man after standoff with SWAT team
Jimmie Earl Gamble, Jr.
Affidavit: DNA from beer can led to decades-old sexual assault arrest of Tyler man

Latest News

Sheriff’s office: Lake Palestine boat ramp shooting was accidental
Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
Toby Wayne Ford
Polk County man arrested and charged with murder of Livingston man
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday’s Weather: Sunshine and mild weather once again