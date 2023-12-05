Cherokee County man arrested after foot chase with TDCJ dogs

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested in Cherokee County Monday night after a short chase involving law enforcement dogs.

Justin Ray Jones, 35, of Maydelle, was seen driving on CR 2120 as Sheriff Brent Dickson was patrolling the area, a release said. According to Dickson, Jones was known to have warrants out for his arrest, and Dickson attempted to stop Jones’ vehicle. Jones then fled on foot into the Cherokee Hunting Club, Dickson said.

Dickson contacted TDCJ to assist in the arrest, and they released dogs to search for the man. Jones surrendered to law enforcement at this time, Dickson said.

Jones was arrested on warrants of felony probation violation and furnishing alcohol to a minor. He was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on unreported bonds.

