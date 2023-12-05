For Your Service
Boil water notice issued for some residents of Nacogdoches

Boiling water
Boiling water
By Travis Noriega
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been issued for residents in an area of south Nacogdoches.

On their Facebook page, the City of Nacogdoches put out a boil water notice for the area of Lane Drive from South Street to Lilly Street.

Water must be boiled prior to use for consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water.

WebXtra: German author speaks to Hudson High students about Holocaust education
WebXtra: German author speaks to Hudson High students about Holocaust education
WebXtra: Smith County constable emphasizes need for gun safety in rural areas
WebXtra: Smith County constable emphasizes need for gun safety in rural areas