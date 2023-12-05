For Your Service
Austin ISD officer shot outside high school campus

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUSTIN, TX (KGNS) - An Austin High school campus is on lockdown after an Austin ISD Police Officer was shot.

According to KXAN, the incident happened at Northeast Early College High School which is located on the city’s northside.

The Austin ISD tweeted that the campus was on lockdown after hearing shots in the area and said that police are responding to the scene.

KXAN stated that the officer was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

District officials say the office was injured after an argument in the parking lot.

The incident remains under investigation.

