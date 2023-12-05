Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of sunshine/clear skies expected through tomorrow, then clouds begin to return to the area as winds shift out of the south on Thursday. More clouds and more wind is expected on Friday as we prepare for a cold front on Saturday morning. Strong southerly winds are likely on Friday at 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. A weak front moves through the area on Saturday morning and with this front, there is a chance for a few isolated strong/severe thunderstorms. The Storm Predication Center has East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK (2 of 5) for Saturday. Gusty thunderstorm winds are possible along with some hail and a slight possibility of an isolated tornado. All of these threats will be looked at closely as we near the weekend. As the storms move out during the early part of the day, the NW wind increases to 18-25 mph gusts over 30 mph during the day. Sunshine returns on Sunday with less wind and cooler temperatures. Very Seasonal Temperatures are likely early next week. Have a great day.

