For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Lots of Sunshine through Wednesday. Wind Picks Up Late Week. Few Storms Early Saturday.
Lots of sunshine through Wednesday. Wind picks up late this week.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of sunshine/clear skies expected through tomorrow, then clouds begin to return to the area as winds shift out of the south on Thursday. More clouds and more wind is expected on Friday as we prepare for a cold front on Saturday morning. Strong southerly winds are likely on Friday at 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. A weak front moves through the area on Saturday morning and with this front, there is a chance for a few isolated strong/severe thunderstorms. The Storm Predication Center has East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK (2 of 5) for Saturday. Gusty thunderstorm winds are possible along with some hail and a slight possibility of an isolated tornado. All of these threats will be looked at closely as we near the weekend. As the storms move out during the early part of the day, the NW wind increases to 18-25 mph gusts over 30 mph during the day. Sunshine returns on Sunday with less wind and cooler temperatures. Very Seasonal Temperatures are likely early next week. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in Rusk County crash
From left: James Amos, Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ
3 East Texas men plead guilty to solicitation of prostitute
Lakederic Fletcher
Police arrest Longview man after standoff with SWAT team
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
Jimmie Earl Gamble, Jr.
Affidavit: DNA from beer can led to decades-old sexual assault arrest of Tyler man

Latest News

Sunny Skies through tomorrow. Cool Mornings. Mild Afternoons.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 12-4-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips