WebXtra: CHRISTUS holds online Christmas tree auction benefitting women’s, children’s services

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS in Tyler is partnering up with local businesses to auction off themed Christmas trees for the good of those in need.

Proceeds from the Festival of Trees go directly to the Children’s Miracle Network and Women’s and Children’s Services. The auction started on Nov. 20, and ends on Dec. 7. To place a bid on a tree, visit the charity auction site here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.