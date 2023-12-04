For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: CHRISTUS holds online Christmas tree auction benefitting women’s, children’s services

CHRISTUS in Tyler is partnering up with local businesses to auction off themed Christmas trees for the good of those in need.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS in Tyler is partnering up with local businesses to auction off themed Christmas trees for the good of those in need.

Proceeds from the Festival of Trees go directly to the Children’s Miracle Network and Women’s and Children’s Services. The auction started on Nov. 20, and ends on Dec. 7. To place a bid on a tree, visit the charity auction site here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakederic Fletcher
Police arrest Longview man after standoff with SWAT team
A two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 left at least one person dead on Saturday.
2-vehicle fatal crash blocks traffic on Toll 49 in Tyler
1 killed, 1 injured in Rusk County crash
Kevin Radican (left) and Savanah White are wanted in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing.
Henderson County authorities search for Athens man in connection with stabbing
From left: James Amos, Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ
3 East Texas men plead guilty to solicitation of prostitute

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Kevin Radican, 45, is in the county jail.
Henderson County stabbing suspect in jail on $1M bond
A pedestrian was airlifted to Tyler following a crash with a car in Payne Springs.
Driver, pedestrian airlifted to Tyler following crash in Payne Springs
WebXtra: Smith County fire marshal gives safety tips as space heater use rises
Smith County fire marshal gives safety tips as space heater use rises