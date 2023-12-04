Trial date set for Tyler man indicted in sexual assault cold case

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man indicted for aggravated sexual assault has had his trial date set.

Vincente R. Zavaleta, 45, was arrested on March 21, 2023, in connection with a string of sexual assaults dating back to 2003. In June, Zavaleta was indicted by a grand jury for the 2012 sexual assault incident, and two charges from 2003 and 2016 were dropped, according to the Smith County Judicial Records website. On Monday, Zavaleta was seen in Judge Taylor Heaton’s court, where a plea was not entered.

Zavaleta’s attorney requested completion of discovery by the state, saying she had not received all related DNA evidence and other relevant documentation required for pre-trial. Due to this motion, Heaton granted a reschedule of Zavaleta’s pre-trial for Jan. 24, 2024, with a tentative trial date of March 19, 2024. Trial was initially set for Dec. 12.

Zavaleta was connected to the cold cases and arrested after DNA evidence was allegedly provided by his son which matched that found on the crime scene.

