For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Taylor Swift breaks another Billboard record

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift now holds yet another record.

Billboard said she is the first living artist to have five albums in the top 10 at the same time.

“She is the first living act to have five albums concurrently in the top 10 since the Billboard 200 was combined from its previously separate mono and stereo album charts into one all-encompassing list in August of 1963,” Billboard said.

The albums include “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” “Midnights,” “Folklore,” “Lover” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Prince holds a similar record, but posthumously.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakederic Fletcher
Police arrest Longview man after standoff with SWAT team
A two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 left at least one person dead on Saturday.
2-vehicle fatal crash blocks traffic on Toll 49 in Tyler
Kevin Radican (left) and Savanah White are wanted in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing.
Henderson County authorities search for Athens man in connection with stabbing
The fire is at the Finley Apartments in Tyler.
Tyler apartment fire damages unit, displaces family
People loading Christmas tree into truck bed.
Sale of real Christmas trees have real impact on East Texas economy

Latest News

1 killed, 1 injured in Rusk County crash
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home
From left: James Amos, Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ
3 East Texas men plead guilty to solicitation of prostitute
Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.
Target expands nonalcoholic drink lineup with several new brands