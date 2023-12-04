For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

One person injured and another in custody after shooting near Lake Palestine

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - One person was reported injured and another detained after a shooting occurred near Lake Palestine on Sunday night.

According to a press release by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call at around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, December 3rd concerning a male subject who had been shot in the hand. Responding deputies located the injured man and caller near a hardware store in the 19600 block of highway 155 South in Noonday. Deputies observed the male subject had severe gunshot wounds on his hand and upper thigh. EMS arrived at the scene shortly after and transported the victim to UT Health in Tyler.

Smith County investigators have arrested an individual of interest.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be published as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakederic Fletcher
Police arrest Longview man after standoff with SWAT team
A two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 left at least one person dead on Saturday.
2-vehicle fatal crash blocks traffic on Toll 49 in Tyler
Kevin Radican (left) and Savanah White are wanted in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing.
Henderson County authorities search for Athens man in connection with stabbing
The fire is at the Finley Apartments in Tyler.
Tyler apartment fire damages unit, displaces family
People loading Christmas tree into truck bed.
Sale of real Christmas trees have real impact on East Texas economy

Latest News

Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday's Weather: Mild afternoon temperatures and plenty of sunshine
U Can Share: Food is Medicine with UMC Health System
Green Acres Baptist Church tree lighting.
WebXtra: Green Acres Baptist Church holds annual tree lighting ceremony in Tyler
KLTV’s Avery Niles reports from Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler where church leaders are...
WebXtra: Green Acres Baptist Church holds annual tree lighting ceremony in Tyler