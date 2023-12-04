One person injured and another in custody after shooting near Lake Palestine

LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - One person was reported injured and another detained after a shooting occurred near Lake Palestine on Sunday night.

According to a press release by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call at around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, December 3rd concerning a male subject who had been shot in the hand. Responding deputies located the injured man and caller near a hardware store in the 19600 block of highway 155 South in Noonday. Deputies observed the male subject had severe gunshot wounds on his hand and upper thigh. EMS arrived at the scene shortly after and transported the victim to UT Health in Tyler.

Smith County investigators have arrested an individual of interest.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be published as it becomes available.

