Monday's Weather: Mild afternoon temperatures and plenty of sunshine

Cool to mild temperatures with lots of sunshine today.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re off to a chilly to cool start in the 40s areawide as a cold front raced through overnight. Expect lots of sunshine and a decent warm up this afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Clear skies stick around tonight and throughout the day tomorrow, leading to another pleasant afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. A second cold front will move into parts of East Texas later in the day Tuesday but shouldn’t bring much of a cool down and won’t bring any rain either. South winds will bring highs back into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Thursday, with all of East Texas back in the lower 70s by Friday. Clouds increase by later Friday afternoon, and better rain chances arrive on Saturday with yet another cold front moving through. Rain chances should persist into Saturday night and the first half of Sunday before skies dry out and PM temperatures fall back into the middle 50s on Sunday afternoon.

