Henderson County stabbing suspect in jail on $1M bond

Kevin Radican, 45, is in the county jail.
Kevin Radican, 45, is in the county jail.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County man is in jail Monday, charged with aggravated assault.

Kevin Ray Radican, 45, of Kemp, was named as a suspect in the stabbing of two men that occurred near Athens shortly after midnight on Sunday. On Monday, he was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Radican is suspected of stabbing the men in the Oak Ridge subdivision just outside Athens. Authorities were alerted to the stabbing shortly after midnight on Sunday. Both victims were flown to UT Health Hospital in Tyler in serious condition.

He remains in the Henderson County Jail on a total $1,000,000 surety bond.

Related: Henderson County authorities search for Athens man in connection with stabbing

