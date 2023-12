Five East Texas teams headed to state semis

4A D1

Chapel Hill vs San Antonio Davenport

Friday at 7 pm at McLane Stadium in Waco

4A D2

Gilmer vs Glen Rose

Friday at 7 pm at Children’s Health Stadium in Prosper

3A D1

Malakoff vs Brock

Thursday at 7 pm at the Ford Center in Frisco

3A D2

Daingerfield vs Tidehaven

Thursday at 7 pm at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney

2A D1

Timpson vs Ganado

Thursday at 7 pm at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.