For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a beautiful day across East Texas today.  Clear skies will continue for the rest of the day with light winds into the evening.  Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s for a chilly start to Tuesday.  The rest of the day Tuesday will be beautiful again with sunny skies and high temperatures nearing 70 degrees.  A weak cold front moves through Tuesday and drops temperatures a few degrees for midweek, but it stays quiet.  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for the last half of the week with temperatures near average in the lower to mid 60s.  Friday, temperatures warm into the lower 70s with more clouds and breezy south winds.  A slight chance for rain Friday becomes more likely on Saturday with another cold front.  The thunderstorms on Saturday may become strong at times with a slight risk for severe weather across most of East Texas.  We’ll be watching Saturday’s forecast closely for the next several days.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakederic Fletcher
Police arrest Longview man after standoff with SWAT team
A two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 left at least one person dead on Saturday.
2-vehicle fatal crash blocks traffic on Toll 49 in Tyler
1 killed, 1 injured in Rusk County crash
Kevin Radican (left) and Savanah White are wanted in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing.
Henderson County authorities search for Athens man in connection with stabbing
From left: James Amos, Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ
3 East Texas men plead guilty to solicitation of prostitute

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 12-4-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 12-4-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips