East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a beautiful day across East Texas today. Clear skies will continue for the rest of the day with light winds into the evening. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s for a chilly start to Tuesday. The rest of the day Tuesday will be beautiful again with sunny skies and high temperatures nearing 70 degrees. A weak cold front moves through Tuesday and drops temperatures a few degrees for midweek, but it stays quiet. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for the last half of the week with temperatures near average in the lower to mid 60s. Friday, temperatures warm into the lower 70s with more clouds and breezy south winds. A slight chance for rain Friday becomes more likely on Saturday with another cold front. The thunderstorms on Saturday may become strong at times with a slight risk for severe weather across most of East Texas. We’ll be watching Saturday’s forecast closely for the next several days.

