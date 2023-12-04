Driver, pedestrian airlifted to Tyler following crash in Payne Springs

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A driver struck a pedestrian in Payne Springs on Sunday night, resulting in both being transported via helicopter.

According to a report by Payne Springs Fire Rescue, emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in the area of Leisure Lane Road around 7:18 p.m. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, requiring he be airlifted to a hospital in Tyler.

According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue Chief Adam Robinson, the pedestrian was a man walking northbound on TX 198. Robinson said there had been several reports from people saying they had very nearly hit the man, as he was wearing dark clothes and walking in the roadway in the evening. Police and EMS were dispatched, Robinson said, but the man was struck by a car as EMS was arriving on the scene.

The man was unconscious and sustained several severe injuries, Robinson said, and the Air 1 medical helicopter out of Athens was immediately launched to the area. In addition to the pedestrian, the driver who struck him suffered a “cardiac incident,” the cause of which Robinson was unable to confirm, but was believed to have occurred after the crash.

Air 1 flew the pedestrian to UT Health in Tyler, and the driver was taken to CHRISTUS Mother Frances, Robinson said. No other injuries were reported. A status was not given for either person, but Robinson said the pedestrian had gone into surgery.

