Defense, prosecution argue over open hearing for man accused of killing Panola County deputy

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A judge heard arguments from both sides on whether a mental health evaluation would be include open testimony for a man accused of killing a Panola County deputy.

Gregory Newson, 50, of Shreveport, is charged with capital murder. The charge stems from the shooting death of deputy Chris Dickerson in December 2019 during a traffic stop. The state is seeking the death penalty for Newson, but his defense wants him tested to see if he is mentally competent. The judge on Monday heard arguments as to whether that evaluation would include open testimony.

Newson’s defense argued that if the hearing happened in the open it would evoke the defendant’s Fifth Amendment right and that he would rather there be transcripts provided. The defense also said their experts would not be able to examine Newson until Valentine’s Day due to scheduling conflicts, in part because they are out-of-state.

The state argued for an open hearing because they feel that the defense isn’t providing prosecutors with all of the information needed for trial. Lead prosecutor Natalie Tise told the judge that in all of the capital murder cases she’s done in the past, she’s never seen a defense team “try and hide” the way she feels this one is doing. She also said that Newson’s defense is further delaying the trial since the state’s experts cannot do their examination until the defense’s are complete.

The judge ruled that experts who have already testified must submit a sworn statement regarding the scope of their investigation, which will then be sealed and sent to the state. The defense’s experts examining Newson on Valentine’s Day must also do the same.

