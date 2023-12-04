For Your Service
Coach Todd Quick comments on former Lufkin Panthers players facing off in college football playoffs

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Lufkin panthers football coach Todd Quick spoke his mind on the upcoming matchup between two of his former players on the college football playoffs stage.

Jerrin Thompson and Ja’Lynn Polk are slated to face each other as Washington takes on Texas, and their former coach couldn’t be any prouder.

“Well, they’ve been competing at a high-level against each other for a long time. It doesn’t surprise anybody here in town, staff, or in the building. Those guys are high-level in the classroom, high-level in the hallway when no one’s looking and against each other. We’re very proud of those two young men,” said coach Quick.

This matchup has shined the light on the excellence of the panthers high school football program.

“Oh yeah, with people who have never been here, that’s what they based their opinion on, those two have represented us where they’ve been. They are just hard-working country kids that play the game the right way,” he said.

Washington is set to take on Texas on January 1.

