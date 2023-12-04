Chapel Hill footbal coach praises players after advancing to semi-finals against San Antonio Davenport

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - The Chapel Hill head football coach gave a lot of praise to his players after defeating Kilgore and advancing to the semi-finals.

“Our defense has played unbelievable the last four weeks; we knew they had it in them we were banged up a little bit in the middle of district. had some key guys that were big time players, for us in the defense that were out. Just got healthy at the right time, and peaked at the right time. you know need a little motivation, those losses we had were lessons. those lessons turned into lessons man. God is good all the glory to God we’re still playing, but we’re just to still be playing,” said coach Jeff Riordan.

Chapel Hill is slated to take on San Antonio Davenport in the semi-finals this Friday night.

