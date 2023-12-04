For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Chapel Hill footbal coach praises players after advancing to semi-finals against San Antonio Davenport

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - The Chapel Hill head football coach gave a lot of praise to his players after defeating Kilgore and advancing to the semi-finals.

“Our defense has played unbelievable the last four weeks; we knew they had it in them we were banged up a little bit in the middle of district. had some key guys that were big time players, for us in the defense that were out. Just got healthy at the right time, and peaked at the right time. you know need a little motivation, those losses we had were lessons. those lessons turned into lessons man. God is good all the glory to God we’re still playing, but we’re just to still be playing,” said coach Jeff Riordan.

Chapel Hill is slated to take on San Antonio Davenport in the semi-finals this Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakederic Fletcher
Police arrest Longview man after standoff with SWAT team
A two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 left at least one person dead on Saturday.
2-vehicle fatal crash blocks traffic on Toll 49 in Tyler
Kevin Radican (left) and Savanah White are wanted in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing.
Henderson County authorities search for Athens man in connection with stabbing
The fire is at the Finley Apartments in Tyler.
Tyler apartment fire damages unit, displaces family
People loading Christmas tree into truck bed.
Sale of real Christmas trees have real impact on East Texas economy

Latest News

Dante Martinez
Tyler High’s Dante Martinez signs to play baseball for Cedar Valley College
Timpson Bears
Timpson Bears defeat Garrison Bulldogs in regional playoff
Oklahoma State University said in a statement that it “is appalled at the disturbing display...
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas
Kilgore coach changing game plan for Chapel Hill playoff matchup
Kilgore coach changing game plan for Chapel Hill playoff matchup
Gilmer, Carthage coaches prepare for daunting 4th playoff round
Gilmer, Carthage coaches prepare for daunting 4th playoff round