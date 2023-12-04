For Your Service
Affidavit: DNA from beer can led to decades-old sexual assault arrest of Tyler man

Jimmie Earl Gamble, Jr.
Jimmie Earl Gamble, Jr.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - New details have emerged regarding the sexual assaults allegedly perpetrated by a Tyler man nearly 20 years ago.

In one instance, according to an arrest affidavit, on June 17, 2005, Jimmie Gamble, Jr., 40 of Tyler, approached a woman walking through Rose Rudman Park and forced her into the woods just off the trail. According to the woman’s testimony, given to police on June 17 of this year, Gamble Jr. sexually assaulted her and then fled the scene.

In another testimony given on July 15 of this year, a woman alleges that in 2005 Gamble Jr. sexually assaulted her after asking for a cigarette outside of a Tyler apartment complex. The affidavit states that Gamble forced the woman into a nearby laundry room and locked the door before sexually assaulting her. He then allegedly threatened the woman if she reported the assault.

Gamble Jr.’s DNA, taken from trash left for pickup in front of his residence, has allegedly matched DNA samples gathered in the aftermath of both incidents.

Gamble Jr. was booked into the Smith County Jail on Friday with a combined bond amount of $600,000.

Previous reporting:

Police: DNA ties Tyler man to decades-old sexual assaults

