3 East Texas men plead guilty to solicitation of prostitute

From left: James Amos, Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ
From left: James Amos, Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three men pleaded guilty in a Smith County court Monday to soliciting the services of a prostitute.

Jose Hernandez, 37, of Tyler; Matthew Organ, 44, of Whitehouse and James Amos, 54, of Flint were arrested in January of this year as part of a concerted sting operation between local law enforcement and the state attorney general’s office. The three were originally charged with soliciting a prostitute under the age of 18, however the underage portion was dropped as part of the plea deal each reached with the prosecution.

Hernandez and Organ were given two years deferred adjudication for their guilty plea, while Organ was given five years deferred adjudication. Organ also was charged with attempting to tamper with evidence, to which he also pleaded guilty and was given a concurrent sentence of five years deferred adjudication.

Delano Roosevelt Phelps, 89, of Tyler, had his hearing pushed to January of next year.

Previous reporting:

6 arrested in Smith County juvenile sex operation sting

