1 killed, 1 injured in Rusk County crash

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Friday left one person dead and another injured.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:45 p.m. The driver of a Western Star truck tractor with a towed trailer was traveling southwest on US Highway 79, about four miles outside Henderson. James Pinkerton, 74, of Henderson was traveling behind the trailer in a 2002 Toyota Echo.

The report states that the truck driver made a U-turn with part of the trailer still in the southwest lane of US 79. Pinkerton’s vehicle struck the trailer and traveled off the roadway before striking a culvert.

Pinkerton was pronounced dead at the scene. Pinkerton’s passenger, Charles Hebert, 79, of Alvin, was transported to UT Health hospital in Henderson to be treated for his injuries.

