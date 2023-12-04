1 killed, 1 injured in Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Friday left one person dead and another injured.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:45 p.m. The driver of a Western Star truck tractor with a towed trailer was traveling southwest on US Highway 79, about four miles outside Henderson. James Pinkerton, 74, of Henderson was traveling behind the trailer in a 2002 Toyota Echo.

The report states that the truck driver made a U-turn with part of the trailer still in the southwest lane of US 79. Pinkerton’s vehicle struck the trailer and traveled off the roadway before striking a culvert.

Pinkerton was pronounced dead at the scene. Pinkerton’s passenger, Charles Hebert, 79, of Alvin, was transported to UT Health hospital in Henderson to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.