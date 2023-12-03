WebXtra: Longview mall hosts ‘sensory-friendly’ Santa meeting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A different kind of ‘meet santa’ was held Sunday at an East Texas mall, one focused on kids who need “special time.”

At the Longview Mall, it was Sensitive Santa, morning. By appointment, and with no crowds, noise or lines, parents could bring their children in for a quiet visit with the jolly one.

Some children are just shy, but others with ADHD or autism were given the opportunity to ease into a meeting with Santa.

Mister Kringle said it’s a great way for the kids to calmly interact with him, and for parents like Brian West, whose daughter Chloe has ADHD and is Autistic, its a priceless opportunity.

