Tyler High’s Dante Martinez signs to play baseball for Cedar Valley College

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler High School’s Dante Martinez signed a letter of intent to continue his education and ball playing at Cedar Valley College.

Dante shared with KLTV’s Michael Coleman how he’ll fit in with the Suns.

”Well, they offered me for two-way player. So I can pitch and play shortstop,” he said.

Martinez also talked about how he’s managed to improve his game.

“I gained a lot of velocity in my arm, and I got a little bit bigger. Coaches have really helped me out here, and I really have improved a lot since before I came,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.