For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Police arrest Longview man after standoff with SWAT team

Lakederic Fletcher
Lakederic Fletcher(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was arrested Saturday following a standoff with Longview’s SWAT team.

According to a report by the Longview Police Department, acting on information by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, officers were able to locate a stolen vehicle that was allegedly in the possession of Lakederic Fletcher, 42, who also was wanted on charges of aggravated robbery. Officers said they located the vehicle at a residence that Fletcher was inside in the 4500 block of Cannon Street.

The report states that Fletcher refused to exit the residence after multiple attempts to contact him. Longview Police Department’s SWAT team and crisis negotiators were then called to the scene. Fletcher was then taken into custody without incident.

Fletcher is charged in Titus County on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of criminal trespass of a habitation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 left at least one person dead on Saturday.
2-vehicle fatal crash blocks traffic on Toll 49 in Tyler
The fire is at the Finley Apartments in Tyler.
Tyler firefighters at scene of apartment fire on Old Bullard Road
The fire is at the Finley Apartments in Tyler.
Tyler apartment fire damages unit, displaces family
Oklahoma State University said in a statement that it “is appalled at the disturbing display...
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas
Jimmie Earl Gamble, Jr.
Police: DNA ties Tyler man to decades-old sexual assaults

Latest News

Longview Mall's Santa Claus meets with families.
WebXtra: Longview mall hosts ‘sensory-friendly’ Santa meeting
Longview Mall's Santa Claus meets with families.
WebXtra: Longview mall hosts ‘sensory-friendly’ Santa meeting
Kevin Radican (left) and Savanah White are wanted in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing.
Henderson County authorities search for Athens man in connection with stabbing
Dante Martinez
Tyler High’s Dante Martinez signs to play baseball for Cedar Valley College