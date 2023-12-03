Police arrest Longview man after standoff with SWAT team

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was arrested Saturday following a standoff with Longview’s SWAT team.

According to a report by the Longview Police Department, acting on information by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, officers were able to locate a stolen vehicle that was allegedly in the possession of Lakederic Fletcher, 42, who also was wanted on charges of aggravated robbery. Officers said they located the vehicle at a residence that Fletcher was inside in the 4500 block of Cannon Street.

The report states that Fletcher refused to exit the residence after multiple attempts to contact him. Longview Police Department’s SWAT team and crisis negotiators were then called to the scene. Fletcher was then taken into custody without incident.

Fletcher is charged in Titus County on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of criminal trespass of a habitation.

