Henderson County authorities search for Athens man in connection with stabbing

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man is wanted in connection with the stabbing of two men.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Radican, of Athens, is suspected of stabbing of two males in the Oak Ridge subdivision just outside Athens. Authorities were alerted to the stabbing shortly after midnight on Sunday. Both victims were flown to UT Health Hospital in Tyler in serious condition.

Radican was allegedly seen leaving the crime scene with Savanah White, of Malakoff.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kevin Radican or Savanah White is asked to please contact Henderson County Sheriff’s Office or Henderson County Crime Stoppers.

