City of Grand Saline suspends some water service due to main break

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - Grand Saline residents on two streets will need to obtain water by other means after a leak in the water line.

The City of Grand Saline announced Sunday morning that a 12″ water main break occurred at Spring and Jordan streets, necessitating the suspension of service in that area.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working diligently to see that service is restored quickly,” city officials said in a social media post.

