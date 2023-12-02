For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Mix of sun and clouds for Saturday, then mostly sunny on Sunday.
Mix of sunshine and clouds today.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A cool and crisp start to our weekend with Saturday morning temps in the 30s and 40s. We’ll warm into the 60s this afternoon, low 60s near I-30 and upper 60s in Deep East Texas. Skies today will vary across the area, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds. There’s a low chance (20%) for a few sprinkles or a shower today - most, if not all, of us will stay dry though. Overnight, clouds clear out ahead of a mostly sunny Sunday. We’ll start Sunday in the upper 30s and low 40s, then warm into the upper 60s. It’s possible we could see some locations in the 70s Sunday afternoon as well. Next week looks quite nice; highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s, mostly sunny skies and no rain expected. Have a great weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FDA CHEMICAL HAIR BAN
FDA proposes ban on hair-straightening products containing potential cancer-causing chemicals
Jimmie Earl Gamble, Jr.
Police: DNA ties Tyler man to decades-old sexual assaults
John Stevens in court.
New evidence in case of fatal Athens ISD bus crash with train leads to criminal dismissal
Oklahoma State University said in a statement that it “is appalled at the disturbing display...
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas
Charges against Athens bus driver involved in fatal train-crossing wreck dismissed

Latest News

Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips 12-2-23
Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 12-1-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 12-1-23
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 12-1-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7