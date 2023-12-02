Tyler apartment fire damages unit, displaces family
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A late-night fire at a Tyler apartment complex left a unit damaged and a family without a home.
According to Tyler Fire Marshall Joey Hooten, the two-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Old Bullard Road was reported around 10:20 p.m. Friday after apparently starting “in or around the fireplace.” Hooten said that while the fire damage was contained to a single unit, water damage was sustained in the unit below as firefighters extinguished the flames.
The fire was reportedly controlled by 10:47 p.m., but the damage was extensive and has left the resident family displaced. No injuries were reported.
Hooten said that five engines and a ladder truck responded to the scene.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.