Sale of real Christmas trees have real impact on East Texas economy

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A new study by the Texas A&M Forest Service found that the sale of real Christmas trees in Texas in 2022 led to a direct economic impact of $397 million.

“No, it doesn’t surprise me at all,” said Dana Hatch, the owner of C&C Christmas Tree Farm in Lindale. A&M experts say that the total impact of the industry last year totaled $714 million, including indirect and induced revenue.

A big part of that, said Hatch, is the family tradition of making a day to get your tree.

“Most of our customers come from the Dallas area. They wanna come over for the day. They gonna go hit Santa Land on the interstate, they have specific places that their family goes to eat in Lindale,” Hatch said.

Many Christmas tree farms can hire seasonal help which creates jobs, but tree farming is a 365-day-a-year affair.

“During the off-season, you’re trimming trees, you’re topping trees, you’re spraying you’re mowing, it’s constant upkeep, it’s not daily upkeep but it’s something you have to stay on top of,” said Hatch. “There was stuff that we would hire help to do that.”

Hatch is considering closing early this season due to project sales. Some area farms have already sold out what they allotted for the season.

“I’m watching our inventory to make sure we have some trees left for next year,” said Hatch.

If you buy a real tree, you can also help the environment in addition to the local economy. There are many ways to dispose of your tree after the Christmas season to give back to nature.

“A lot of towns and cities have a tree drop for after the holidays, where you can take it and they’ll mulch it into stuff to put into their parks, “said Hatch.

To see how you can safely dispose of your tree and give back to the environment, click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.