For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Officer donates blood months after being shot in line of duty

Officer Bullis was responding to a hit-and-run call in South Phoenix in March of 2023 when a gunman opened fire on her patrol car in an ambush attack.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Phoenix police officer Morgan Bullis was shot back in March while responding to a hit-and-run call.

Fortunately, her injuries were not life-threatening and she was back on patrol a few months later.

On Tuesday, first responders from across the Phoenix area were at the Hall of Flame Museum in an effort to get more people to donate.

“It’s very important to me. If brothers and sisters need that blood, that blood is available to them because God forbid they do go down and that makes a difference of them going home that night,” Bullis said about the opportunity to potentially help other law enforcement officers. “That is highly important to me.”

December is traditionally a time of year when fewer people donate blood because they’re focused on other things.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FDA CHEMICAL HAIR BAN
FDA proposes ban on hair-straightening products containing potential cancer-causing chemicals
Brookshire Grocery Company confirms Longview land purchased with intent to build FRESH store
Brookshire Grocery Company confirms Longview land purchased with intent to build FRESH store
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
State won’t seek death penalty for Tyler man accused of killing dentists
Trio accused of stealing $300K of turquoise from Henderson County home
Trio accused of stealing $300K of turquoise from Henderson County home
Christopher Michael Rockwell
Police: Tyler man pulls machete in argument over parking lot speed

Latest News

Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Police chase deer that crashed through elementary school classroom
Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Caught on camera: Deer breaks into school
WebXtra: San Augustine artist explains thoughts behind multi-tiered deck constructed above home
San Augustine artist explains thoughts behind multi-tiered deck constructed above home
Its all the brain-child of promoter Jim Stovall, who has leased the ‘Avalon Faire’ facility in...
Yule Viking Festival brings food, fun, and history to Kilgore