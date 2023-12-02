For Your Service
Here she comes again? Mayor invites Dolly Parton back to Tyler

By Blake Holland
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here she comes again? Tyler Mayor Don Warren is inviting country music legend Dolly Parton to the grand reopening of a Tyler venue she performed at over 50 years ago.

“I’m standing in front of the Mayfair Building,” Warren said in a video posted to social media on Thursday. “You played here on Feb. 7, 1972, with Porter Waggoner. Do you remember this stage? This is the same stage you sang on.”

The historic Mayfair Building is currently undergoing major renovations. In its heyday, the venue saw the likes of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and a young Dolly Parton.

“We want you back on this same stage,” Warren said in the video. “Would that not be exciting?”

The mayor’s video has already gotten thousands of interactions on social media, something the city says speaks to the love people have for the Mayfair and its heritage.

“I think it’s just that passion that it brings to us to keep this alive and keep this history alive,” said Stephanie Franklin, Tyler’s deputy city manager.

That history includes the queen of country, and a future that hopes to see her return.

“We know this is a long shot. We’ve got to give it a try. We’re Tyler, Texas. We dream big, we think big, we want you here,” Warren said. “Have your people call our people!”

