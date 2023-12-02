For Your Service
2-vehicle fatal crash blocks traffic on Toll 49 in Tyler

A two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 left at least one person dead on Saturday.
A two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 left at least one person dead on Saturday.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and JD Conte
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash killed at least one person and blocked multiple lanes of traffic on Toll 49 near Highway 155 on Saturday.

According to Capt. Rath with the Flint Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. One driver was killed. The status of the other driver is currently unknown.

As of this writing, authorities are forcing drivers into a detour as traffic in both directions is blocked on Toll 49 between Highway 155 and County Road 178.

Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Texas Department of Public Safety said he expects that it will take at least a few more hours for the scene to be cleared.

