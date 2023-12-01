Yule Viking Festival brings food, fun, and history to Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Nothing says holidays in East Texas like.....vikings?

In what organizer’s say will be an annual holiday season event, vikings will invade an East Texas venue.

Actually, its all the brain-child of promoter Jim Stovall, who has leased the ‘Avalon Faire’ facility in Kilgore off of FM 1252 for the event.

It’s called ‘Yule Viking Festival,’ and for 3 consecutive weekends starting tomorrow, visitors will get to see how vikings lived, and more importantly get an education on who they really were.

There will be arts and crafts, food, viking combat demonstrations, and even a children’s activity center.

Stovall, being a bit of a historian, also stresses that many mtyhs about vikings will be dispelled.

