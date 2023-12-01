For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Yule Viking Festival brings food, fun, and history to Kilgore

Its all the brain-child of promoter Jim Stovall, who has leased the ‘Avalon Faire’ facility in Kilgore off of FM 1252 for the event.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Nothing says holidays in East Texas like.....vikings?

In what organizer’s say will be an annual holiday season event, vikings will invade an East Texas venue.

Actually, its all the brain-child of promoter Jim Stovall, who has leased the ‘Avalon Faire’ facility in Kilgore off of FM 1252 for the event.

It’s called ‘Yule Viking Festival,’ and for 3 consecutive weekends starting tomorrow, visitors will get to see how vikings lived, and more importantly get an education on who they really were.

There will be arts and crafts, food, viking combat demonstrations, and even a children’s activity center.

Stovall, being a bit of a historian, also stresses that many mtyhs about vikings will be dispelled.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookshire Grocery Company confirms Longview land purchased with intent to build FRESH store
Brookshire Grocery Company confirms Longview land purchased with intent to build FRESH store
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
State won’t seek death penalty for Tyler man accused of killing dentists
FDA CHEMICAL HAIR BAN
FDA proposes ban on hair-straightening products containing potential cancer-causing chemicals
Christopher Michael Rockwell
Police: Tyler man pulls machete in argument over parking lot speed
Trio accused of stealing $300K of turquoise from Henderson County home
Trio accused of stealing $300K of turquoise from Henderson County home

Latest News

WebXtra: Attorney for former Athens ISD bus driver explains dropped criminal charges in fatal...
WebXtra: Attorney for former Athens ISD bus driver explains dropped criminal charges in fatal crash
Woman spends a month trying to help a stray dog with jug stuck on his head
WATCH: Woman spends a month trying to help a stray dog with jug stuck on his head
WATCH: Attempted armed robber flees Houston store after finding no money in safe
WATCH: Attempted armed robber flees Houston store after finding no money in safe
WATCH: U.S. Navy conducts survey of plane crash on Hawaii coral reef
WATCH: U.S. Navy conducts survey of plane crash on Hawaii coral reef
WATCH: Baby sea lion found near California highway refuses to return to ocean
WATCH: Baby sea lion found near California highway refuses to return to ocean