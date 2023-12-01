Winnsboro man accused of firing gun while driving drunk

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly driving around town firing a gun into the air while intoxicated.

Roberto Trujillo Lopez was booked into the Wood County Jail early Friday morning on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container. Lopez’s arrest was preceded by multiple calls from around the city reporting gunshots.

According to Winnsboro Police Chief Ryan Brown, the initial reported shots were called in around 8 p.m. Thursday from the 400 block of South Post Oak Street. Officers were able to find a spent shell casing in the lawn of a home in the area, and while investigating they heard more shots from a distance. Brown said they attempted to find the source of the gunfire, but returned to the site of the shell casing when no culprit was located.

Upon returning, Brown said officers noticed the door of the home where the casing was found to be open. Officers entered the home to find an open empty gun box on the kitchen counter, Brown said. After clearing the home, officers made their rounds to speak to neighbors hoping to get witness accounts of the incident. Brown said people had heard gunfire, but no one had seen the suspect.

As officers were speaking to neighbors, Brown said a truck pulled in to the driveway of the open home. Officers made contact with Lopez, who Brown said was driving the vehicle. After being read his Miranda Rights, Lopez and his truck were searched. According to Brown, Lopez was found with an empty handgun magazine on his person, and a handgun and open bottle of alcohol were found in the truck.

Lopez reportedly admitted to drinking before driving around and firing the handgun into the air. He is being held in the Wood County Jail with bonds not set.

