WebXtra: Tyler nursing home hosts ‘angel tree’ for Texas veterans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sabrina Rodgers, the substation deputy for Winona for the Smith Co Sheriff’s Department, discusses the department’s Christmas gift drive for the Watkins-Logan State Veterans Home.

You can pick up angel tree cards for Veterans at Winona City Hall, at the Smith County Emergency Management Office, or at the Home. You can elect to deliver the gifts to the veterans yourself at the home.

