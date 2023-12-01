WebXtra: Kilgore theater to host musical giving actors 24 hours to prepare

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The ArtsView Children’s Theater in Longview is planning a special performance that kicks off Friday night and culminates Saturday evening in Kilgore.

They’re calling it the “24-Hour Musical,” and no one knows what it’s about, who’s in it, or any other details until Friday night’s announcement. At that point, the performers will have until showtime Saturday to prepare to deliver the show to a full audience at the Kilgore College Dodson Auditorium. Director Nathaniel Olson spoke about how the show will work and what viewers can expect.

Tickets are $20; to purchase yours, click here.

