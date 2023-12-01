For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Police: DNA ties Tyler man to decades-old sexual assaults

Jimmie Earl Gamble, Jr.
Jimmie Earl Gamble, Jr.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Oliver
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department revealed Friday that they used DNA evidence to arrest a Smith County man on two felony sexual assault charges.

After receiving DNA evidence from the Texas Department of Public Safety, police arrested Jimmie Earl Gamble Jr., 40 of Tyler. Police said the charges stem from two separate alleged incidents involving females in 2005.

Gamble Jr. was booked into the Smith County Jail, with a combined $600,000 total in bond. The Texas Rangers, Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, CODIS Familial Search, the Department of Justice, and Bureau of Justice Assistance also assisted in the case.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookshire Grocery Company confirms Longview land purchased with intent to build FRESH store
Brookshire Grocery Company confirms Longview land purchased with intent to build FRESH store
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
State won’t seek death penalty for Tyler man accused of killing dentists
FDA CHEMICAL HAIR BAN
FDA proposes ban on hair-straightening products containing potential cancer-causing chemicals
Christopher Michael Rockwell
Police: Tyler man pulls machete in argument over parking lot speed
Trio accused of stealing $300K of turquoise from Henderson County home
Trio accused of stealing $300K of turquoise from Henderson County home

Latest News

Its all the brain-child of promoter Jim Stovall, who has leased the ‘Avalon Faire’ facility in...
Yule Viking Festival brings food, fun, and history to Kilgore
Its all the brain-child of promoter Jim Stovall, who has leased the ‘Avalon Faire’ facility in...
WebXtra: Yule Viking Festival brings food, fun, and history to Kilgore
WebXtra: Attorney for former Athens ISD bus driver explains dropped criminal charges in fatal...
WebXtra: Attorney for former Athens ISD bus driver explains dropped criminal charges in fatal crash
Woman spends a month trying to help a stray dog with jug stuck on his head
WATCH: Woman spends a month trying to help a stray dog with jug stuck on his head