Police: DNA ties Tyler man to decades-old sexual assaults

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department revealed Friday that they used DNA evidence to arrest a Smith County man on two felony sexual assault charges.

After receiving DNA evidence from the Texas Department of Public Safety, police arrested Jimmie Earl Gamble Jr., 40 of Tyler. Police said the charges stem from two separate alleged incidents involving females in 2005.

Gamble Jr. was booked into the Smith County Jail, with a combined $600,000 total in bond. The Texas Rangers, Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, CODIS Familial Search, the Department of Justice, and Bureau of Justice Assistance also assisted in the case.

