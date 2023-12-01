Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Showers will continue for a little while longer but should come to an end pretty quickly tonight. Expect temperatures to stay steady until the early morning hours on Friday when temperatures will drop into the lower 50s. Friday will be a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 60s and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms along a cold front in Deep East Texas during the late afternoon and evening. The weekend looks nice and mild with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. Most of next week will be mild and dry with chances for rain returning late in the week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.