For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

NRF predicts increase in holiday shopping spending levels

NRF predicts increase in holiday shopping spending levels
By Tyre White
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The National Retail Federation defines the holiday season as November 1 through December 31.

The NRF expects holiday spending to grow between three and four percent over last year’s spending, putting it at pre-pandemic spending levels.

Tyler Chamber of Commerce President Henry Bell says it’ll be no surprise if a similar increase is seen locally.

“I feel like they’ll be spending more, I really do. East Texas, we’re a regional retail center, so we have a lot of shoppers, a lot of consumers that come into the Tyler-Smith County area and do shopping all the time,” said Bell.

According to the NRF, this year’s holiday spending increase will be between $957.3 and $966.6 billion over last year.

Though the increase in spending is only a prediction, Lufkin Shopper Dawn Carley says her family will be doing the opposite.

“We are spending less this year, substantially less this year than we did last year. All our stuff that we would put back for savings for Christmas was kind of eaten up by what we have to have to live on a daily basis,” says Carley.

Online shopping is also expected to see an increase to a total of between $273.7 and $278.8 billion according to the NRF.

Up $255.8 billion from last year.

Lufkin Shopper Debi Sprow says though retail prices might be a bit high, she’ll still find herself spending more for the holidays.

“I think that I still want that buying experience, so I’ve tried to find that balance. Budget myself a little bit but yes, I do want to go out and shop and buy presents,” says Sprow.

The National Retail Federation’s latest holiday survey showed that shoppers plan to spend $875 on holiday items including gifts, decorations, and food.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talia Smith
Tyler woman gets 5 years probation in traffic death of friend
Davian Hunter, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Nov. 28.
Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Tyler church spent over a thousand dollars on float for recently cancelled Rose City Christmas parade
Chasity Head
Tyler woman gets 18 years for traffic death of 2 children
Firefighters responded to a call about flames shooting through the roof of the home.
Numerous departments extinguish large house fire in Bullard

Latest News

Caroline talks about how she came up with the idea, and Center Director Teresa Owen tells of...
Gilmer charity drive delivers gift bags for expecting mothers
Bullard ISD creates STEAM endowment in memory of beloved educator
Bullard ISD creates STEAM endowment in memory of beloved educator
Some have concerns with new iPhone contact sharing method; here’s why you shouldn’t
UT Tyler offers new scholarship opportunity to University Academy students
UT Tyler offers new scholarship opportunity to University Academy students
Culinary student-run restaurant offers learning environment while serving Mount Pleasant...
Mount Pleasant High ‘Tiger Den’ restaurant gives culinary students real-world experience