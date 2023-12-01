For Your Service
New evidence in case of fatal Athens ISD bus crash with train leads to criminal dismissal

John Stevens in court.
By Mack Shaw
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A former bus driver for Athens ISD charged in a crash with a train that killed and injured students has had his charges dropped.

John Stevens, 82, was the driver of an Athens ISD school bus which was involved in a crash with a train on Jan. 25, 2019, that killed one student and injured another. He was charged with negligent homicide and injury to a child and indicted by a grand jury. On Nov. 16, new evidence was presented to a Henderson County grand jury, and a no-bill was returned to all charges on Nov. 21.

According to Stevens’ attorney Justin Weiner, the new evidence discovered by the defense team included the speed of the train and the hazard level of the crossing where the bus was struck. The train was found to have been speeding in the Athens city limits; while it was not necessarily speeding when it struck Stevens’ bus, Weiner said, the effectiveness of the horn is affected by higher speeds. Additionally, the crossing had not been listed as a school bus crossing at the time of the crash, and therefore may not have had the proper warning systems in place.

“We are grateful that the Assistant Attorney General reviewed all of the evidence that we were able to gather over the course of this case and re-presented this case to the Grand Jury with those additional facts in mind. The indictment of John for this tragic accident only further compounded a tragedy for our community,” Steven’s legal team said in a statement.

