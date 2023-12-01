Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

For Your Service
Morning fog, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Chance for showers in Deep East Texas tonight.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Our Friday starts off with some fog and mostly cloudy skies, but through the day skies will clear and we’ll end up seeing mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures for the morning will be in the 60s, possibly dropping into the 50s as the cold front continues its push through the area. Highs this afternoon will be in the 60s, though some locations could come close to 70-degrees. Late this afternoon and tonight there is a chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder in Deep East Texas, nothing severe is anticipated. The weekend looks quite nice, though we’ll have some clouds to contend with on Saturday. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Have a great Friday and weekend.

