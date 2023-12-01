Mini beef meatball skewers with cranberry barbecue sauce by Shalene McNeill

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These Holiday Mini Beef Meatball Skewers with Cranberry Barbecue Sauce are perfect for holiday gatherings, offering a warm, savory bite that pairs beautifully with the festive mood. Shalene McNeill with the Texas Beef Council shows us how to make them.

Mini beef meatball skewers with cranberry barbecue sauce

Ingredients

· 1 lb. Ground Beef (96% lean)

· 1 cup grated fresh zucchini

· 1 egg

· 1/2 tsp. salt

· 1/4 tsp. pepper

· 1 small onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

· 2 red bell peppers, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

· 2 green bell peppers, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

Cranberry Barbecue Sauce Ingredients

· 1 can (16 ounces) whole berry cranberry sauce

· 3 Tbsp. barbecue sauce

Preparation

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine ground beef, zucchini, egg, salt and pepper in medium bowl, mixing lightly, but thoroughly. Shape into 24 1-inch meatballs. Alternately thread meatballs, red peppers, green peppers and onions onto each of twelve 6-inch skewers. Place skewers on shallow-rimmed baking sheet.

Cooking Tip: Cover shallow-rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy clean-up.

Step 2

Bake in 400°F oven 22 to 25 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of meatball registers 160°F. Tip Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Step 3

Meanwhile, combine cranberry sauce and barbecue sauce in medium saucepan; simmer 5 minutes or until flavors are blended. Drizzle sauce over skewers or serve as dipping sauce, if desired.

You can see more recipes featuring beef at BeefLovingTexas.com

