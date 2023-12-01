For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Kilgore coach changing game plan for Chapel Hill playoff matchup

Kilgore and Chapel Hill will hold their annual post season show down Friday night. Early in November, Kilgore beat Chapel Hill 39-16, but don’t expect Kilgore t
By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore and Chapel Hill will hold their annual post season show down Friday night. Early in November, Kilgore beat Chapel Hill 39-16, but don’t expect Kilgore to use the same game plan.

“No sir, you gotta always be evaluating what you did and making adjustments giving the other side wrinkles so, I’m sure Chapel Hill will have wrinkles for us. We gotta make sure we’re prepared and ready to be able to step up and go play,” Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller said.

Chapel Hill Coach Jeff Riordan said he and the team look forward to their routine rivalry.

“He does a great with that program over there in Kilgore, and its been kind of a routine here. We play two times every year and uh, you know we both know each other very well,” Riordan said. “Neighboring districts, I mean Kilgore’s just down the road. It’s a good atmosphere a good atmosphere to be able to play in your own backyard. Last couple of years we played at the Rose. The Rose was sold out, and this year we’re playing at Lobos Stadium in Longview. It’s gonna be sold out it’s definitely fun to be playing in the fourth round.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookshire Grocery Company confirms Longview land purchased with intent to build FRESH store
Brookshire Grocery Company confirms Longview land purchased with intent to build FRESH store
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
State won’t seek death penalty for Tyler man accused of killing dentists
FDA CHEMICAL HAIR BAN
FDA proposes ban on hair-straightening products containing potential cancer-causing chemicals
Christopher Michael Rockwell
Police: Tyler man pulls machete in argument over parking lot speed
Trio accused of stealing $300K of turquoise from Henderson County home
Trio accused of stealing $300K of turquoise from Henderson County home

Latest News

Gilmer, Carthage coaches prepare for daunting 4th playoff round
Gilmer, Carthage coaches prepare for daunting 4th playoff round
.
Paul Pewitt’s athletic director, head football coach resigns
Kilgore football coach hopes to throw curveball to Chapel Hill in playoff matchup
Kilgore coach changing game plan for Chapel Hill playoff matchup
Members of the 1994 John Tyler High School football state champion team.
ETSO plans ‘Gridirion Symphony’ honoring East Texas high school football