Kilgore coach changing game plan for Chapel Hill playoff matchup

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore and Chapel Hill will hold their annual post season show down Friday night. Early in November, Kilgore beat Chapel Hill 39-16, but don’t expect Kilgore to use the same game plan.

“No sir, you gotta always be evaluating what you did and making adjustments giving the other side wrinkles so, I’m sure Chapel Hill will have wrinkles for us. We gotta make sure we’re prepared and ready to be able to step up and go play,” Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller said.

Chapel Hill Coach Jeff Riordan said he and the team look forward to their routine rivalry.

“He does a great with that program over there in Kilgore, and its been kind of a routine here. We play two times every year and uh, you know we both know each other very well,” Riordan said. “Neighboring districts, I mean Kilgore’s just down the road. It’s a good atmosphere a good atmosphere to be able to play in your own backyard. Last couple of years we played at the Rose. The Rose was sold out, and this year we’re playing at Lobos Stadium in Longview. It’s gonna be sold out it’s definitely fun to be playing in the fourth round.”

