Charges against Athens bus driver involved in fatal train-crossing wreck dismissed

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The case against a former Athens school bus driver charged in the death and injury of Athens ISD students has been dismissed.

John Stevens, 82, was the driver of an Athens ISD school bus which was involved in a crash with a train in 2019 that killed one student and injured another. He was charged with criminally negligent homicide.

On November 21, 2023. Stevens pleaded not guilty in R. Scott McKee’s court to charges of criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child. McKee dismissed the charges.

We have reached out to for more information about the dismissal.

Background

On Friday, January 25, 2019, the Athens Police Department received a report of an Athens ISD school bus that had been struck by a train in the northeast section of Athens. Upon arrival at the scene, first responders found the train stopped on the tracks near the intersection of Murchison Street. The school bus was partially wrapped around the front of the lead locomotive.

The initial investigation indicated that the 2004, IC, 77 passenger bus, which was driven by John Stevens, age 78 at the time of the crash, of Mabank, was southbound on Cream Level Road as it approached the railroad crossing. The bus came to a stop but then continued across the tracks, directly in front of the westbound Union Pacific train.

The bus was impacted on its left side and became lodged on the locomotive. The train and bus then traveled approximately one quarter of a mile down the track before coming to a stop at the Murchison Street crossing.

The press release said in addition to Stevens, the bus was occupied by Joselyne Torres, a 9-year-old student at Central Athens Elementary, and Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old student at Athens Middle School, at the time of the collision.

Bonilla was ejected from the bus near the Cream Level Road crossing and died as a result of his injuries.

Torres was trapped in the interior of the bus and was extricated by the Athens Fire Department. She was taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas by helicopter in critical condition.

Stevens was found conscious and ambulatory at the final resting location of the bus and was transported to UT Health East Texas in Athens for non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and later released from the hospital.

Chopper 7 video from the day of the crash:

Continuing coverage of the Athens bus crash from KLTV's Chopper 7.

