Gilmer, Carthage coaches prepare for daunting 4th playoff round

Coach Alan Metzel and his Gilmer team are facing off against a Carthage machine Friday night that knows nothing but wins.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Coach Alan Metzel and his Gilmer team are facing off against a Carthage machine Friday night that knows nothing but wins.

Metzel spoke with KLTV’s Michael Coleman about the upcoming battle.

“Those guys, we know them very well, they know us very well. We understand the tight challenge they’ll present. They’re very talented in every single position; offensively, defensively. They coach extremely well, so we understand it’s a game worthy of a round four opponent,” Metzel said.

Carthage Coach Scott Surratt has similar feelings towards the matchup.

“They’ve got tons of talent, you know it’s a little misleading with those guys and Pleasant Grove just because their quarterback went out so early in the game. And so, they had to pretty much play three quarters without, with their backup QB. You take somebody special like Tennison away, things like that happen, but he’s back, he’s healthy. He’s throwing well, he’s a good runner it’s gonna be a great test.”

