For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Firefighters returning from training hear splashing and make a surprise rescue

Firefighters in Indiana made a surprise rescue after they heard splashing in a nearby pond.
Firefighters in Indiana made a surprise rescue after they heard splashing in a nearby pond.(Carmel Fire Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Ind. (Gray News) – Firefighters in Indiana made an impromptu rescue Thursday morning when they noticed a small dog struggling to stay above water in an icy pond.

The Carmel Fire Department said the crew of Engine 343 saw the dog frantically splashing in a pond near 106th and Haverstick in Carmel.

The crew was returning from fire training and immediately jumped into action, jumping into the iced-over pond to pull the dog from the frigid water.

Once the dog was back on dry land, the fire crew used information on the dog’s collar to contact his owner.

The dog, named Toby, was reunited with his owner shortly after.

The fire department said it wants to remind parents and pet owners to be careful around icy bodies of water during the winter months and to keep an eye on their children and pets.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talia Smith
Tyler woman gets 5 years probation in traffic death of friend
Davian Hunter, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Nov. 28.
Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Tyler church spent over a thousand dollars on float for recently cancelled Rose City Christmas parade
Chasity Head
Tyler woman gets 18 years for traffic death of 2 children
Firefighters responded to a call about flames shooting through the roof of the home.
Numerous departments extinguish large house fire in Bullard

Latest News

A new generation FRESH by Brookshires is planned for Longview.
Brookshire Grocery Company confirms Longview land purchased with intent to build FRESH store
FILE - Adam Botkin, a football TikTok influencer, edits a video for a post at a Chipotle...
Federal judge blocks Montana’s first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok, says it’s unconstitutional
NASA Astronaut Mary L. Cleave shown here on April 8, 1985.
Mary Cleave, trailblazing astronaut for NASA, dies at 76
The president and his wife, Jill, participated Thursday in the annual tradition of lighting...
Biden lights the National Christmas Tree, taking his turn to bring holiday spirit to Washington